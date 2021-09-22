Trilateral Exercise Three Brothers 2021 culminates at Baku: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The Trilateral Exercise Three Brothers 2021 participated by the Special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan has culminated at Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two-week long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional terrorism threats in a hybrid scenario, fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance capabilities in amphibious operations, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The chief guest of final exercise was Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov, where Services Chief of Azerbaijan, Commander of Special Forces Azerbaijan, General Hikmat Mirzayev along with observers from Kazakhstan and Major General Mumtaz Hussain from Pakistan also attended the exercise.

The august gathering witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including Kamikaze drone, helicopters and small arms. In addition sea assault, fast rope and close interdiction by Azerbaijani Air Force and Air Defence was also part of the joint exercise.