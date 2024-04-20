Tributes paid to Kashmiri iconic leader Haider Khan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Speakers at a conference paid rich tributes to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, an iconic figure in Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination, on his 58th death anniversary.

The conference was organized by Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice organization in Muzaffarabad, according to press statement received here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Organization, Tanveer ul Islam underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to advocating the rights of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for international intervention for peaceful resolution of the issue.

He also highlighted recent actions by the Indian government, including the revocation of Article 370 and discriminatory legislation, which was aimed to alter the demographic composition of the region and marginalize Kashmiri Muslims.

He condemned these measures as further exacerbating the challenges faced by the Kashmiri populace and threatening their future prospects.

Other speakers on the occasion shed light on the harrowing history of Kashmir, from the era of Dogra rule marked by systemic discrimination and economic exploitation to the aftermath of the partition of British India, which brought about massacres and forced displacement of Kashmiri Muslims.

They paid tributes to Raja Haider Khan, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in the resistance movement against the anti-Muslim Dogra Maharaja and later joined the freedom struggle in 1947.

His unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmiri self-determination and deep concern for the people of the occupied territory continue to inspire generations.