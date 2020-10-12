Tribute paid Jaffer Shah for his life-time services for country

MIRPUR (AJK):Oct 12 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Gilgit Baltistan Chapter and PTI AJK Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmood said Monday late Jaffer Shah was the great asset of the country and his life time service for the nation will always be remembered.

In a message of condolence to the bereaved family and the party, he said country and the party has deprived of a seasoned politician, seasoned legal expert and a patriot citizen.

Ershad said that Jaffer exercised long political struggle for securing and safeguard the rights of GB, civil liberties, democracy and the freedom of expression in the country.

“His lifetime social, political and national services were highly honored across the country besides GB and Azad Jammu Kashmir”, he underlined.

Ershad Mahmood said that his untiring struggle for the supremacy of merit and justice in Gilgit / Baltistan would be continued with a new spirit and great enthusiasm and determination.