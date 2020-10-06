ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): The Election Tribunals have so far adjudicated as many as 210 petitions filed by various political parties and independent candidates regarding irregularities into multiple constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies during the general election 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a news release, issued details of the petitions in view of the ongoing debate in a section of the media regarding their current status.

The ECP said at least 299 petitions were filed by different political parties and independent candidates with the Commission to investigate the anomalies in the last general elections.

Giving the party-wise break-up, it said nine petitions were filed by the National Assembly (NA) and 20 by the provincial assembly (PA) candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Likewise, 15 petitions were filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates from the NA and 28 from the PA constituencies. Similarly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates for the NA constituencies filed 23 petitions and those form the PA lodged 23.

Some 151 election petitions for various NA and PA constituencies were submitted by other political parties and independent candidates.