Tribesmen announce armed resistance against Khawarij

PESHAWAR, Oct 12 (APP):Tribal communities in Pakistan have announced that they will take up arms against terrorists infiltrating from across the Afghan border and won’t hesitate from offering any sacrifice for.the security of the motherland.

In an audio message circulating on social media on Sunday, local tribesmen announced their full support for the Pakistan Army, emphasizing that defending the homeland is their national and moral duty.

“The defense of our homeland is our responsibility and we know well how to protect it,” the message stated. “We have defeated terrorists before and if they attempt such actions again, we will teach them another befitting lesson.”

The tribesmen alleged that terrorists entering from Afghanistan have been continuously carrying out cross-border attacks in Pakistan’s frontier areas. They urged the government and security forces to deliver a strong and decisive response.

Tribal elders further affirmed that they will fully cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and stability. They added that if necessary, they are prepared to defend their areas on a self-help basis.