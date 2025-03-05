Trial of Civilian in Military Court; Hamid Khan to argue before Court tomorrow

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned hearing of the Intra Court Appeals regarding trial of civilians under Army Act for tomorrow after Advocate Abid Zubairi concluded his arguments in favour of the appeals.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.

Counsel for Bushra Qamar, Advocate Abid Zubairi continued his arguments before the Court and said that Brigadier Farrukh Bakhta Ali was a war hero but was court martialed after retirement.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that all procedure of the military trial is explained in the Army Act and fundamental rights are protected in the legal procedure for trial.

Advocate Abid Zubairi pleaded before the Court that only those citizens can be tried in the military courts who are members of the Armed Forces.

The Court then adjourned the proceedings for tomorrow. Counsel for Lahore Bar, Advocate Hamid Khan will be arguing before the Court in support of the appeals against trial of civilians under Army Act 1956.