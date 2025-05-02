23.2 C
National

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor Gao

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and former advisor to the Chinese President, Dr. Victor Gao, has emphasized the need for a complete, transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

“Stopping any form of aggression is the need of the hour,” Dr. Gao remarked.

He said that China will stand with Pakistan against any aggression and is committed at all levels to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Defense experts said that China’s clear stance underscores the necessity of investigating the Pahalgam false flag operation.

Several other countries have already called for a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, rather than engaging in blame games, they said.

The international community’s demand for an investigation into the Pahalgam false flag operation validates Pakistan’s stance, they said.

