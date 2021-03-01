ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): During a meeting with Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in the Parliament House on Monday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that political forces could collectively steer the country out of challenges.

He also remarked that transparency in democratic process would ensure political stability and economic growth. He mentioned that it was incumbent upon all political parties and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure transparent Senate Elections, said a press release.

The speaker remarked that free, fair and transparent Senate Election would ensure that all political parties to get seats in accordance with their proportion in the upper House.

He also said that the role of ECP was of vital importance in that regard. He said that unopposed elections of Senators from Punjab were a good omen for democracy.

The speaker stressed to follow the suit in other provinces too.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that unopposed Election of Senators in Punjab reflected political maturity.

He expressed the hope that opposition in Punjab would continue to cooperate on issues of national importance and public good.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was improving in socio-economic sectors.

He also remarked that the goal of welfare state would be achieved to support welfare oriented policies.

The chief minister mentioned that tourism in Punjab had vast potential to be explored and government had devised policies to explore the potential.

Chief Minister Punjab and Governor Punjab appreciated the speaker to conduct the House proceedings with integrity and partiality.