Transgender Activist Nayyab Ali Appointed as Member in Ministry of Law and Justice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali has been appointed as a Member in the Ministry of Law and Justice following an amendment to an earlier notification issued under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice here on Monday, the appointment has been made through an amendment to S.R.O. 1724(I)/2025, whereby a new entry, Serial No. 31, has been inserted into the relevant table. The amendment was notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice on January 6, 2026.

The notification is signed by Muhammad Omar Farooq, Section Officer to the Government of Pakistan, and is scheduled to be published in the next issue of The Gazette of Pakistan.