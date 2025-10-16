Transforming Pakistan’s digital education landscape launched

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): In a groundbreaking step toward transforming Pakistan’s digital education landscape, Mr Shakeel Ahmad Meer launched HopeToSkills.com — the country’s first AI-powered learning platform — under the Vision Pakistan 2030 initiative.

The platform aims to empower 10 million youth by 2030 with future-ready skills through intelligent, accessible, and personalized online learning.

The launch ceremony, held in Islamabad and broadcast live on social media, was attended by dignitaries, educationists, and technology experts. Renowned AI specialist Mr Irfan Malik and data scientist Dr Sheraz delivered keynote addresses, emphasizing the platform’s innovative use of artificial intelligence to deliver adaptive learning and data-driven educational insights.

“HopeToSkills is not just a platform — it’s a movement,” said Mr Shakeel Ahmad Meer. “Our goal is to democratize education, unlock digital opportunities, and transform Pakistan’s youth into globally competitive contributors.”

The platform introduces several unique features, including AI-powered personalization that adapts content to each learner’s pace and progress, a smart analytics dashboard for real-time tracking of performance, and interactive learning tools such as in-video quizzes and micro-assessments to strengthen understanding.

It also offers scholarship programs for underprivileged and rural learners, along with practical career and freelancing pathways to promote digital entrepreneurship.

Addressing Pakistan’s educational challenges, such as geographic and financial barriers and the gap between traditional learning and modern job requirements, HopeToSkills combines technology with inclusivity to create a dynamic and motivating learning environment.

Backed by the Meer Group, HopeToSkills is envisioned as a national catalyst for human capital development. Both Mr Malik and Dr Sheraz highlighted the platform’s potential to align Pakistan’s education sector with the evolving global job market. Early users have described HopeToSkills as a “game-changer” that provides motivation, clarity, and real career prospects, particularly in the digital and freelance economy.

Looking ahead, HopeToSkills seeks collaborations with educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs, and the private sector to accelerate its mission. With the right partnerships, it aims to play a pivotal role in realizing Pakistan’s vision of a digitally skilled and globally competitive workforce by 2030.

Founded by Shakeel Ahmad Meer under the Meer Group, HopeToSkills.com is Pakistan’s first AI-based education platform offering courses in artificial intelligence, freelancing, communication, and essential digital skills. Built on principles of affordability, inclusivity, and innovation, the platform is designed to empower youth through personalized learning and practical career development opportunities.