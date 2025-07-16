Transforming Frontier Constabulary into Federal Constabulary- a timely, effectively decision

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has replaced the old 1915 FC Ordinance with a new FC Ordinance, under which the Frontier Constabulary has been transformed into a Federal Force authorized to operate across Pakistan.

This important decision will strengthen civilian supremacy in matters of law and order and security, as this force will be commanded by police officers throughout Pakistan, security experts said.

The Federal Force will share responsibility with the military besides assisting it in dealing with security and counterterrorism matters more effectively.

Previously too, the Frontier Constabulary worked under the Ministry of Interior and restructured Federal Force will continue to operate under the ambit of the ministry.

The military will rely on the Federal Constabulary to handle routine law and order situations and will remain in the background. Hence, those playing the provincial card will no longer have the opportunity to level baseless allegations against the military, they said.