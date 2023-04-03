Trains punctuality ratio improves from 76 to 87 percent in two months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): The overall punctuality ratio of train services has improved from 76 to 87 per cent in two months owing to close monitoring by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels.

“With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the present government in last two months, the number of passengers has increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department’s achievement,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Monday.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains, which was around 60 percent during the tenure of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was now improving day by day on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the present government had taken several steps to end the deficit of the department including the introduction of RAABTA, an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation.

“RAABTA platform lets customers plan the trip, check train status, choose and purchase seats, order car rental, meals and refreshments, and book hotels,” he added.

To facilitate passengers, he said a mobile application ‘Pakrail live’ had been launched for real-time tracking of trains.

The official said the high-capacity/high-speed hopper trucks had been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal and new high-capacity high-speed rolling stock coaches and wagons were being procured.

He said online e-ticketing through Jazz Cash, UBL Omni and credit cards has been introduced to facilitate passengers at their doorstep and attract more passengers through outsourcing of non-core activity.

“A policy for transfer of technology is being pursued in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities,” he added.