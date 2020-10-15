RAWALPINDI, Oct 15 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said training was vital part of every soldier’s professional development and must remain their hallmark to meet the challenges of future battlefield.

Interacting with officers and men of Bahawalpur Corps, the COAS appreciated their professional prowess and high morale.

The COAS visited Bahawalpur where he was briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The Army Chief also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters . He also lauded shooters on their commendable marksmanship skills.

The COAS particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of Extreme Long Range facility developed to train high quality marksmen and snipers who were proving decisive in present day battlefield environment.

He also inaugurated Soldiers Club at Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of troops and their families.

Earlier on his arrival, Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan received the COAS.