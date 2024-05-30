Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): A delegation of Lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday.

Matters regarding digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, skills development and IT infrastructure were discussed in the meeting, a news release said.

Shaza Fatima said that the present government was fully focused on the IT (information technology) sector as it had an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

Skills’ training was being promoted under the vision of the prime minister, she added.

The minister said that the training of the youth for the positive use of technology was necessary, urging Lenovo to play its role in the training of Pakistani youth in IT field.

She said the government wanted to benefit from Lenovo’s experiences for boosting e-gaming sector. She also ensured the IT Ministry’s full support to Lenovo.

The Lenovo delegation comprises Samer El Dana, Sales Director for Gulf & Pakistan, Mohammed Rehmatullah, Head of Relationship Business , MEA, Hassan Raza, Head of Product Nabil Haddad, Relationship Channel Lead, and Muhmmad Mamoon, Relationship Manger.