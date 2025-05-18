36.1 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalTrain punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister
National

Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister

18
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Sunday revealed a significant improvement in train punctuality across Pakistan, reporting an increase from 18% to 84%.
He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the railway system and bringing it up to international standards.
Speaking during a visit to Attock Railway Station, Abbasi praised the station’s cleanliness and maintenance, expressing satisfaction with recent improvements.
He urged railway authorities to prioritize enhancing passenger facilities.
Abbasi announced that a comprehensive renovation plan for Attock Station will be launched soon.
The initiative includes setting up high-standard food stalls, luxury inns for travelers, and launching a plantation drive to improve the station’s environment.
Commenting on national defense matters, the minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a befitting response to recent Indian aggression.
He said Pakistan had crushed and vanquished the arrogance of the Modi-led Indian government, adding that the entire nation is united in commemorating the country’s triumph.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan