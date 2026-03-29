Traffic Alert: ITP announces diversions for foreign delegates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday issued a traffic advisory, announcing temporary diversions on various roads due to the movement of foreign delegations while also urging commuters to adopt precautionary measures during rain.

An ITP official told APP that traffic diversions would be placed for short durations on different routes in the federal capital in view of the movement of foreign guests and official delegations.

He said citizens were advised to show patience during this period and plan their travel by leaving early to avoid inconvenience.

He said that due to ongoing rain, roads might become slippery and traffic flow could slow down, therefore drivers and motorcyclists should maintain reduced speed and follow lane discipline.

The official said motorists should ensure the use of side mirrors and indicators during travel, while motorcyclists were advised to use the extreme left lane and drive carefully at a slow speed.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police officers were present on roads to facilitate and guide citizens.

He said for any assistance or information, citizens could contact the traffic helpline 1915 or emergency helpline “Pucar-15.”