Tourism promotion to help improve economy, reduce poverty: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan was gifted with huge tourism potential owing to rich natural resources and promotion of the sector could not only strengthen the national economy but also help in eradication of poverty.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism, the prime minister directed for restoration of tourists spots in their original conditions, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed for construction of chairlifts or walking tracks to access all the tourists spots instead of usage of vehicles, so that the natural beauty of those places could be preserved.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and other senior officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood, and chief secretaries of all provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir attended the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the prime minister also passed directions for controlling encroachments at the tourists spots, proper system of cleanliness, construction activities according to approved layouts and framing of legislation for timely resolution of different issues.

The meeting was briefed over the steps taken by the Punjab government for upgradation of Taxila and Lahore museums, development of Gurdwara Panja Sahib with the financial assistance of the World Bank, opening of Attock Fort for the tourists, launch of mobile apps for 511 tourists spots and removal of garbage.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the meeting over outsourcing of 144 official residences, dismantling of encroachments at tourist places, and development of new tourist spots and extension of loan facility to the local people for the construction of residences for tourists.

The meeting was also briefed over the steps taken by Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan with regard to promotion of tourism.

It was further informed that in the Sindh province, steps were taken for geo-maping of 868 tourist spots, arrangements made for the Thar desert safari and promotion of tourist activities at Kenjhar Lake.

A briefing was also given over the construction of five beach parks and different steps for promotion of tourism in the Balochistan province.