Torrential rains raise flood threat across Pakistan’s upper, central regions: NDMA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours, driven by strong monsoon currents surging from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

These systems are expected to intensify across Pakistan’s upper and central regions, raising the risk of urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The moisture-laden system is expected to trigger intense downpours, particularly over the Ravi River watershed, where moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding and riverine overflow.

The Ravi River has already surged to an exceptionally high flood level at Jassar, with water flow reaching 202,020 cusecs. At Shahdara and Head Baloki, the river continues to swell at medium flood levels, posing a growing threat to nearby communities.

Floodwaters have placed Narowal, Shahdara, and the northern suburbs of Lahore at heightened risk. Emergency teams are closely monitoring vulnerable union councils including Shahdara, Kot Mahbo, Jia Moosa, Aziz Colony, Qaiser Town, Faisal Park, Dheer, and Kot Begum.

In Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala tehsil, high-risk areas include Faizpur Khu, Dhameek, Doka, Burj Attari, and Kot Abdul Malik, while Ganesh Pur in Nankana Sahib also remains vulnerable.

In Kasur’s Pattoki tehsil, Phool Nagar, Rakh Khan Kay, Nathi Khalsa, Lambe Jagir, Kot Sardar, Hanjray Kalan, Bhattrowal Kalan, and Noshehra Gaye are under threat. In Khanewal district, flooding is feared in Ghauspur (Mian Channu), Umeed Garh, Kot Islam, and Abdul Hakim (Kabirwala).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised residents in flood-prone areas to adopt precautionary measures, including preparing emergency kits with clean drinking water, dry food, essential medicines, and a torch. Local administrations have been directed to activate contingency plans and ensure public safety.

The situation remains under close observation, with further advisories to be issued as conditions evolve.