Torrential rains predicted in Sindh and parts of Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast torrential rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan over the next few days, warning of possible urban flooding, flash floods, and damage to infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating into the country, particularly affecting southern regions.

In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, and Jamshoro. Rainfall is also likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Jacobabad from August 19 to 22 with occasional breaks.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavyfalls are likely in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur during the same period.

Meanwhile, subdued rain and thundershowers are expected in parts of Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Lahore), southern Punjab (including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur), and several districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from August 19 to 22.

The PMD has cautioned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Sajawal, and surrounding districts. In Balochistan, heavy downpours could trigger flash floods in the north and southeastern regions.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The department advised the public, travelers, and tourists to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas, and stay updated with the latest weather alerts.

The authorities concerned have been urged to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation.