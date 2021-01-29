Home National Tomatoes selling at Rs 40 National Tomatoes selling at Rs 40 Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 2:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - A vendor displaying different kind of seasonal vegetables to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Tomatoes in Islamabad selling at Rs 40, down from Rs 300 kilogram. APP18-290121ISLAMABAD: January 29 – A vendor displaying different kind of seasonal vegetables to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Govt taking measures to control inflation: Qureshi