Tokyo University professor discusses Japan’s Indo-Pacific Policy at QAU seminar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Professor Endo Ken of the University of Tokyo delivered a lecture at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, on Japan’s evolving diplomatic strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

The session brought together academics, students, and diplomats to discuss regional cooperation, foreign policy priorities, and the role of middle powers in addressing emerging challenges.

The lecture, titled “Japan’s FOIP 3.0 and the Future of Middle-Power Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific,” was held on August 24 at the School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR) Seminar Hall of Quaid-i-Azam University.

Professor Endo, who serves as Chair and Professor of International Politics at the Faculty of Law, University of Tokyo, shared his views on Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) framework and its significance for regional stability, cooperation, and diplomacy.

He explained how Japan’s policy approach has evolved in response to changes in the regional and global environment and highlighted the growing role of middle powers in international affairs.

The event opened with welcome remarks by Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal and SPIR Director Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Mirza. Both speakers welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of academic dialogue on international relations and foreign policy.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi also attended the seminar and delivered the opening address.

The ambassador underlined the value of academic exchanges and discussions that help strengthen understanding between countries and institutions.

Faculty members, researchers, and students from Quaid-i-Azam University attended the lecture and engaged with the speaker on a range of issues related to diplomacy, regional cooperation, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following the lecture, participants took part in a question-and-answer session, where they exchanged views with Professor Endo and sought further insights into Japan’s foreign policy priorities and the future direction of regional diplomacy.

The event provided a platform for academic engagement and discussion on key international issues shaping the Indo-Pacific region and global politics.