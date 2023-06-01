Tobacco retailers’ licensing via ‘City Islamabad App’ begins

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP): Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) have added a new module in the ‘City Islamabad App’ to streamline the process of obtaining permits for the sale of cigarettes in the federal capital.

The new feature was introduced following Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directions to simplify the licensing procedure and enhance convenience for retailers, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Thursday.

After the addition, he said tobacco vendors will no longer be required to physically visit the Excise Office to acquire the necessary permits for selling cigarettes and tobacco products.

The App will also provide the facility for cigarette retailers to renew their licenses online and conveniently pay the official fees electronically.

The Excise Director said it was mandatory for retailers to possess a license permit from his department to sell Pakistani cigarettes. To ensure compliance, a dedicated team has been assigned the responsibility of monitoring the markets for the sale of cigarettes.

He noted that the designated officers overseeing the monitoring process will be required to submit daily reports to the department, ensuring effective oversight and enforcement of the new regulations.