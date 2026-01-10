Timely completion of federal funded projects, resolution of public issues, among top priorities: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, said that timely completion of ongoing federal government funded development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the resolution of public issues were among the top priorities of the incumbent federal government.

He said that the federal government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was taking tangible steps, within its jurisdiction, to ensure sustainable resolutions to these issues.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with political representatives belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the overall political situation in the province and the issues faced by the public.

Matters related to public welfare, development projects and governance were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Captain (Retd.) Safdar, MNAs Babar Nawaz and Samar Bilour, Ikhtiar Wali (Coordinator to the Prime Minister), former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former senator Zahid Khan, MPA Dr. Ibadullah, Pir Sabir Shah, former MNA Sardar Mushtaq, former MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi, Shahabuddin Khan, Rehmat Salam Khattak, and Behramand Tangi.

The participants informed that the provincial government had completely failed as there was no governance. The provincial government had no clear policy regarding health, education, infrastructure or public welfare and it was paying no attention to resolve public issues.

The prime minister urged the public representatives to give priority to the resolution of public problems, adding a while ago, laptops were distributed by him, on merit, among the male and female students from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Haripur.

He also expressed his pleasure to meet those young people, who were the future asset of Pakistan.

The policy of distributing laptops, on merit, for these youth would continue in the future so that they could play their due role in the country’s development, he further stressed.

Regarding federal government’s sponsored uplift projects in KP, the prime minister announced the formation of a committee headed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal.

The committee would visit Peshawar and in coordination with public representatives review progress on these projects.