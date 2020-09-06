Timely completion of CPEC projects the government priority

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):The present government has been attaching top priority to timely completion of road infrastructure projects related of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Construction work of ongoing road infrastructure projects under CPEC is going on smoothly and ample allocations have been made in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to ensure that these schemes are accomplished in time, an official of National Highway Authority told APP on Sunday.

He said that Rs 10,000 million have been allocated under PSDP-2020-2021 for the new scheme for dualization of Zhob-Quetta Road which would form an important part of Western Corridor of the CPEC.

The project has been divided in five packages including 65 km Zhob-Tangi package, 65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah package, 50 km Qila Saifullah-Nasai package, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai package and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak ( Quetta) package.

An amount of Rs 20,000 million have been earmarked for construction of Motorway from Burhan- Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan which would form part of CPEC, the official said.

The project has been divided into five packages and expected to be accomplished during ongoing fiscal year.

A total of Rs 2500 million, he said , have been earmarked for Construction of KKH Phase-II, 118 km Havelian-Thakot section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which included Rs 2000 million foreign aid whereas Rs 500 million would be local component.

The NHA official said that for land acquisition and resettlement for KKH (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot section, Rs 250 million have been earmarked. For land acquisition of CPEC projects, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway,Multan-Sukkur, Motorway and Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Rs 1500 million have been allocated.

He said Rs 350 million have been specified for improvement and widening of Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road, also part of CPEC and for Nokundi-Mashkhel road deposit work, Rs 1000 million have been allotted.

For construction of 392 km Sukkur-Multan Section which would be built on Build Operate and Transfer basis, Rs 2500 million have been allocated in the PSDP out of which Rs 2000 million are in foreign aid, the official said.