Timely alerts, early preparedness key to disaster mitigation: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik stated on Monday that early preparedness and timely alerts are crucial for effective disaster mitigation and highlighted that the adverse effects of natural disasters can be significantly lessened through coordinated efforts, increased public awareness and strong readiness measures.

In his message on ongoing monsoon situation, NDMA Chairman cautioned that due to climate change, Pakistan is likely to experience above-average rainfall this monsoon season.

Expressing concern over Pakistan’s heightened vulnerability to disasters amid the growing impacts of global climate change, Chairman urged the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities and district administrations to minimize potential risks.

He noted that the combination of intense precipitation and rapidly melting glaciers could lead to significant flooding in rivers and streams across the northern regions, emphasizing the urgency of proactive preparedness.

He advised recreational visitors to stay alert around rivers and streams, as sudden surges in water flow during the monsoon could pose significant hazards.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of the public strictly following safety protocols and precautionary measures issued by the relevant authorities and district administrations.

He also urged district and provincial administrations in vulnerable areas to implement timely actions to mitigate potential risks.

Additionally, he stressed that district authorities should manage public movement at tourist hotspots in accordance with their capacity limits.

Citizens are especially warned to stay away from waterways, rivers, and streams during the monsoon season, and to remain vigilant while engaging in recreational activities.

The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged the public to stay informed and adopt precautionary measures by utilizing guidance provided through the NDMA Disaster Alert App.

The Chairman stated that the Authority, in close coordination with provincial and district administrations, is actively engaged in efforts to reduce potential risks and enhance preparedness.

He emphasized that NDMA plays a pivotal role in providing timely early warnings to all relevant agencies to ensure swift response to potential emergencies.

Highlighting the capacity of the organization, the Chairman noted that the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center is equipped to issue alerts as early as six to eight months in advance, enabling stakeholders to take informed and timely action.

The NDMA Chairman emphasized the importance of proactive coordination with all concerned agencies to address potential weather-related threats. He reiterated that timely communication by NDMA ensures that relevant institutions remain informed and ready to respond effectively to emerging situations.

Underscoring the role of preparedness, the Chairman urged all agencies to align their emergency response plans with NDMA’s alerts.

He expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by flooding in Swat, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.