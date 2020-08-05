Time for Kashmiris to attain self-determination nearing: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed his optimism that the people of Kashmir would succeed in their decades-old freedom struggle and that their time to attain right to self-determination was nearing.

“You will succeed. This is part of my Iman (faith). Insha Allah, that day is near when you will attain right to self determination and you will be free from the yoke of Indian occupation,” the foreign minister said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal observed across the country and abroad to mark the first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiri people as their ambassador and that he would be acting like their spokesperson as long as the Kashmiri leadership was under detention. The foreign minister said the people of Kashmir were not alone rather every Pakistani stood by them and felt their pain.

“You are fighting for a just cause of right to self determination – a promise yet to be fulfilled. You are fortunate to have Imran khan as an ambassador,” the foreign minister said. He demanded India to lift sanctions and provide basic fundamental rights to the people of IIOJK.

He expressed the confidence that the Indian tyranny and human rights abuses would not shake the resolve of Kashmiri people as it could not do so during last seven decades.