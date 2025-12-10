Tiktokers Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwal get ten-day transit bail

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted 10-day transit bail to YouTubers and TikTokers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala while ordered them to appear in the relevant courts.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the cases seeking transit bails for the social media stars who appeared before court along with lawyers.

The lawyer said that there is a case in Karachi as well against his clients and prayed the court to grant them 15-day transit bail. The court said that it is granting ten-day transit bail and ordered both of them to approach the relevant court within 10 days.

It may be mentioned here that both Tiktokers were previously granted one-day protective bail by IHC in cases related to promotions of gambling applications and other cybercrime.