TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case: 23 witnesses recorded, state counsel appointed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): A hearing in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf saw progress as 23 witnesses have recorded their statements and the court appointed a state counsel due to the absence of the defense lawyer.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kyani appeared before the court and raised concerns over delays in the trial.

The court appointed State Counsel Tariq Khan to represent the accused after the defense lawyer did not appear. The prosecutor told the court that the defense had not cross-examined any witness earlier and was causing delays in the case. He said that limited cross-examination took place during the previous hearing in line with High Court directions.

During the latest hearing, the state counsel completed cross-examination of one witness. The statement of Sana Yousaf’s father was also recorded before the court.

The prosecution informed the court that statements of 23 witnesses have been recorded so far. The court has now summoned more witnesses for the next hearing.The case was adjourned until March 18 for further proceedings.