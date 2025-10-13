TIKA, UNESCO discuss enhanced cooperation in education, culture & sustainable development

Monday, October 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD, October 13 (APP): The Country Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Saliha Tuna has welcomed Fuad Pashayev, the newly appointed Chief of Office and Representative of UNESCO Pakistan, during a meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Saliha Tuna said the two sides held a productive exchange on ongoing initiatives and explored future collaboration in education, culture, and sustainable development.
She expressed optimism about deepening institutional ties between TIKA and UNESCO, noting that both organizations share a common vision of promoting inclusive growth and cultural understanding.
“We look forward to building meaningful partnerships that make a lasting impact,” Tuna remarked, reaffirming TIKA’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development priorities through joint projects and knowledge sharing.
