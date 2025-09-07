TIKA pledges support for green skills development program at NSU

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):The Country Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Ms. Saliha Tuna pledged to support the establishment of green skill laboratory at National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad to enhance the technical education and skill development programs.

She made this announcement during her visit to NSU, where she was briefed by the Chairmain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Gondal regarding ongoing initiatives in this field, said a press release on Sunday.

Irfan Ahmed also serves on the Executive Advisory Committee of the Pakistan Alternate Energy Association and the Renewable Energy Association of Pakistan.

Ms. Tuna focused on the importance of extending skill education to Pakistan’s remote areas so that economic benefits could reach ordinary citizens.

She also planted a fig tree under the university’s monsoon plantation drive, symbolizing a joint commitment to greening efforts and combating climate change.

Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, the Vice Chancellor of NSU lauded TIKA’s interest in supporting the establishment of a Green Skills Laboratory at the university.