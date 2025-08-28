TIKA boosts emergency response in flood-hit AJK

- Advertisement -

By Mudassar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):In the aftermath of severe floods that ravaged Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a project to strengthen the emergency response capacity of the region.

TIKA’s initiative, implemented in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), aims to enhance the capabilities of Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in Muzaffarabad.

As part of the project, a three-day training program was conducted, equipping Rescue 1122 personnel and volunteers with critical skills in basic life support, CPR, flood rescue operations, and high-angle rescue techniques.

Additionally, TIKA provided SDMA with essential equipment, including motorbike ambulances, rescue motorbikes, an inflatable rescue boat, a drone, water rescue kits, and first aid supplies.

SDMA AJK Director General Sardar Waheed Khan praised the project, highlighting the strong bond between Türkiye and AJK. “This project is a testament to the enduring friendship and brotherhood between the people of Türkiye and Kashmir,” he said.

TIKA Country Coordinator Saliha Tuna emphasized the project’s long-term impact, stating, “Our goal is not only to enhance emergency response capacity but also to support SDMA in training hundreds of volunteers, thereby building community resilience. Türkiye will always stand by Pakistan and AJK in times of need.”