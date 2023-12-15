Three valiant policemen embrace martyrdom amid valiantly eliminating five terrorists in Tank

RAWALPINDI, Dec 15 (APP): As many as three brave policemen embraced martyrdom on Friday while valiantly eliminating all the five attacking terrorists along with a suicide bomber who attempted to attack Police Lines in Tank City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on December 15, five terrorists including a suicide bomber attempted to attack the Police Lines in Tank City, however, brave policemen offered stiff resistance.

It added that the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the police force.

However, during intense fire exchange with the terrorists, the three brave Policemen, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

“Effective response of the Policemen is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country,” the ISPR said.