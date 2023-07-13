Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Sui Operation

RAWALPINDI, Jul 12 (APP): Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while fighting heavily armed terrorists in the Sui District of Balochistan during an ongoing operation and killed two terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on July 12, during an ongoing operation in Sui District, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and heavily armed terrorists.

“Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well.

Security Forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR said.