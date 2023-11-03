Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP): Three separate incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday wherein three soldiers embraced martyrdom, while two terrorists were killed.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Rori, Dera Ismail Khan District and one terrorist was killed, while two were injured.

“The killed terrorist has been identified as Usama, TTP’s (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) suicide bomber, who was planning to carry out a high-profile incident in the area,” the ISPR said in a press release.

“In a second operation, conducted in Lakki Marwat District, one terrorist was sent to hell and various terrorist hides were busted. However, during the intense exchange of fire two soldiers; Naik Zafar Iqbal (age: 37 years, resident of District Gujranwala) and Sepoy Haji Jan (age: 30 years, resident of District Ghizar, Gilgit-Baltistan), having fought gallantly embraced ‘Shahadat’.

“In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District and resultantly, Havildar Shahid Iqbal (age: 39 years, resident of: District Mirpur Khas) embraced ‘Shahadat’,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR said, “Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”