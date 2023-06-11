Three soldiers embrace martyrdom amid killing three terrorists in North Waziristan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, Jun 11 (APP): Three soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom while eliminating three terrorists including four injured during a fire exchange that took place on the night of June 09/10 between the Army troops and terrorists in general area Miran Shah of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.