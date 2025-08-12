Three more Indian sponsored Khawarij killed: ISPR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 12 (APP):The security forces killed three more Indian sponsored Khwarij during a deliberation sanitization operation in general areas Sambaza (Zhob District).

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in the general area Sambaza, Zhob District from 7-9 August 2025, during which forty seven khawarij were sent to hell; on night 10/11 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” said a news release issued here Tuesday.

“During the conduct of the operation, three more Indian sponsored khawarij were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij,” it further said.

The number of Khawarij killed in four days anti-inflation operation has risen to fifty.

The Security Forces remain committed to securing the nation’s frontiers and thwarting attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Pakistan.