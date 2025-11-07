Three govt bills smoothly sail through Senate

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):As many as three government bills including the Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Friday smoothly sailed through Senate.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Aqeel Malik moved all the bills on behalf of the concern ministers in the House.

The House approved all the bills through clause by clause readings.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar withdrew the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 from Senate.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Saturday at 11:30 am.