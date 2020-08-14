Three-day exhibition “Freedom Struggle for Pakistan” in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): A three-day photography Exhibition titled “Freedom Struggle for Pakistan” organized by Directorate of Electronic and Media Publication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was in full swing here at local hotel.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibili Faraz previous day.

Around 100 historical portraits and rare photographs on the life of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition was aimed to pay homage to our founding fathers and those who sacrificed everything in creating Pakistan.

Like every year, this year also the DEMP, ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized this exhibition to revive the spirit of Independence of 1947 among the people of Pakistan. A book stall was also set up at the sideline of the exhibition.

An exhibition officer DEMP said that a large number of people visited the exhibition particularly youth and students. They are taking keen interest in the displays at exhibition. The exhibition will be continued till August 15 at the same Hall.

Director General DEMP Imrana Wazir said that Directorate has a large collection of rare photographs, painting and sketches depicting the freedom struggle of Pakistan. She said that Independence Day was most important occasion for the people of Pakistan, adding that DEMP historic photographs cover all aspects of freedom struggle which eventually led to establishment of Pakistan.

Earlier, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and PIO Press Information Department Shaheera Shahid also visited and briefed the minister about exhibition.