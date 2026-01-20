Three burglars, bike lifters put behind bars as ICT Police recover stolen valuables

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested three wanted members of house burglary and bike-lifting gangs and recovered stolen valuables during an ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that teams of ICT Police from Karachi Company and Aabpara police stations apprehended three accused involved in multiple incidents of house burglary and motorcycle theft.

During the operation, police recovered stolen gold ornaments, a motorcycle and other valuables from the possession of the arrested suspects. The spokesperson said that during preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in several burglary and bike-lifting cases in different areas of Islamabad.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that Islamabad Police are taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, adding that strict and indiscriminate action will be taken against those who deprive people of their hard-earned belongings.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the police and promptly report any suspicious person, activity or item to the nearest police station or through the emergency helpline Pucar-15, stressing that public cooperation is vital for effective crime control./APP-rzr-mkz