Thousands of devout Muslims begin observing Itikaaf as the final Ashra of Ramazan commences

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Tens of thousands of devout Muslims across the country joined seclusion (‘Itikaaf’) in various mosques of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday after Asr prayer.

Itikaaf is practiced during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan, where devout Muslims seclude themselves to pray and seek the blessings of Almighty Allah, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalaho Alyhe Wasallum).

Men confine themselves to mosques, while women isolate themselves within their homes to dedicate their time to prayers. This year, nearly 1,000 individuals are observing Itikaaf at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

Special arrangements have been put in place at various city mosques, including Jamia Zia ul Aloom, Mohammadi Mosque, Zikriya Mosque, Faisal Mosque, Markazi Jamia Masjid, and others, to help residents fully benefit from their ten-day spiritual retreat during Itikaaf.

Itikaf is a spiritual practice that begins on the 20th of Ramazan, during which devoted believers seclude themselves in mosques for ten days. This period is dedicated to seeking Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Majesty) and asking for the forgiveness of Almighty Allah, while temporarily stepping away from their daily routines and worldly affairs.

During this period these worshipers would not go out of the mosque for worldly purposes, except for essential needs.

They devote their whole time to reading the Holy Quran, and Zikar besides engaging in prayers seeking forgiveness and blessings of Allah.

To ensure security and organization, authorities have issued computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) bearing the names and photographs of all faithful.

The arrangements for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) have been generously provided by philanthropists.

To ensure safety, closed-circuit cameras have been installed for surveillance at all entry and exit points of almost all mosques.

During the final ten nights of Ramazan, especially on the odd-numbered nights, worshippers will dedicate themselves to prayer in pursuit of Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree), a night revered for its profound divine blessings and forgiveness. They will maintain their spiritual devotion in seclusion until the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which signifies the conclusion of Ramazan.

With heartfelt humility and sincerity, the worshippers hold the belief that genuine prayers are never left unanswered. They persist in their supplications, hopeful that their heartfelt pleas will be accepted in the court of the Almighty.