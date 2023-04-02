Those who filed false reference against SC Judge should be ashamed of talking about judiciary’s respect: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said that those who had filed a false reference against a Supreme Court Judge should be ashamed of talking about the honour of the judiciary.

“The gang led by Imran Khan has always stood against the constitution, justice and the people,” he said in reaction to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The minister said they are the ones who had filed a baseless reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa besides threatening a female judge but they had no shame while lecturing others to respect the judiciary.

“The ‘Rangbaaz’ of Zaman Park and ‘Dabba Peer’ of Multan along with their three associates are insulting the opinions of the majority of Supreme Court judges. Ironically they, who had threatened a female judge, have now become spokespersons and supporters of three judges,” Rana said.

“The ‘Dabba Peer’, the ‘Dabbu’, the dacoit and the intellectual are waiting for Imran’s disqualification so that they could take over the party’s leadership,” he added.