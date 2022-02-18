Those trying to bring no-confidence move lack trust of their own family members: Fawad

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition leaders, who had a crumbling credibility among the public and even lacked trust of their own family members, were trying to bring a no-confidence motion against the democratically elected government.

“Their sole agenda behind the no-trust move is to save themselves from the corruption cases. But we will not let this happen as it is our commitment to get them punished for their wrongdoings,” he told a huge public gathering, which was later addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said his own family even did not trust Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, as they feared that he would take the money entrusted to him, along to London.

He said his daughter Maryam Safdar was visiting courts on a daily basis while Nawaz himself and his brothers were not returning to the country, and asked the crowd that whether the nation could trust such persons with their vote.

Ruling out any compromise on the ongoing accountability process, he said PM Imran Khan was the only leader who could retrieve the looted money from the corrupt politicians and reform the country’s system.

He said the opposition leaders could themselves witnessed how a huge “Jalsa” was organized. The public gatherings could not be made a success by bringing seminary students and distributing “Nan” (breads) among the people.

The minister congratulated the leadership of the Mandi Bahauddin chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for holding such a remarkable gathering. He was wrong on the account that the successful “Jalsa” could only be held while being in the opposition.

“It (public gatherings) can be successful if there is an honest government at the helm of affairs,” he added.

Fawad said the prime minister was the only leader, who had launched mega development projects for the people of Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin, which had been completely neglected by the past regimes.

He also paid tribute to the leadership of Mandi Bahauddin for rendering tireless efforts for the development of the area.

Earlier, the minister was given a warm welcome by the party workers on his entry to the venue of public meeting.

APP/nvd-mag