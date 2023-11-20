Those responsible for assault on military installations must face consequences: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that the people involved in attacks on military installations must not go unpunished.

In an interview with a private news channel, the prime minister referred to the May 9 incidents in the country and said if the people attack an institution which was responsible for saving the country from anarchy should be tried in courts as per the law.

As regards the government’s appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down military trials of civilians, he said it was quite justified as if anybody attacked any military installation, he or she must be tried in military courts.

The prime minister said the caretaker government did not put the former prime minister behind bars. He strongly debunked the notion of poisoning the PTI chairman in jail saying that such baseless allegations show irresponsible attitude of the PTI leaders and supporters.

He said it was the government’s legal responsibility to provide the required facilities to the PTI leaders in jail. “Imran Khan is quite safe and in good health,” he added.

The prime minister also dispelled the impression that some parties were being given undue favour and some were being sidelined saying all the political parties including PTI and PPP were engaged in their election campaign across the country.

Dispelling the impression that a certain political party was being favoured by the caretakers, he said the political parties normally tried to attract their voters in different ways and such allegations might be their tactics.

The prime minister said elections were going to be held in a transparent way, however, if someone questions the transparency of the election, he or she could consult relevant forums including courts.

As regards the Afghanistan issue, he said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was operating from Afghan soil.

He said even a single Pakistani citizen’s life was precious to him and the state was also constitutionally bound to protect its citizens.

He said there had been a lot of terrorist activities by the TTP from across the border.

To a question as to why Pakistan was not initiating the negotiation process with the TTP, the prime minister said if the TTP really wanted to go on the table with Pakistan, they must have to put down their arms first.

He said all Afghans, irrespective of creed and caste were equally important for Pakistan as both nations had centuries-old cultural and religious relations.

However, he said the state would show zero tolerance for those engaged in terrorist activities in the country.

As regards repatriation of Afghan refugees, PM Kakar maintained it was a difficult decision, however, he made it clear that only illegally registered Afghans were asked to leave the country.

He however clarified that the government had asked the Afghans living in Pakistan without legal documents to repatriate to their country and then come back with legal documents so that they could live in Pakistan legally and respectfully.

With respect to the Palestine issue, the prime minister said during the special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held recently in Saudi Arabia, all the Muslim leaders were unanimous to force the international powers to ensure a ceasefire and open human corridor in Gaza and the West Bank.

Responding to a question regarding progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Kakar said a significant work had been done during three months of the caretakers. He said China was going for the second phase of its grand Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of which Pakistan was an important part.

China, he said wanted that there should be more coordination and cooperation in this regard and they wanted Pakistan to grab maximum benefit from this opportunity.

As regards security of the Chinese citizens in Pakistan, the prime minister expressed the government’s firm resolve to curb all kinds of violence in the country. “Our security forces have full capacity to handle violence,” the prime minister maintained.