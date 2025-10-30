Third session of Pakistan-EU Migration Mobility Dialogue held

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): The third session of Pakistan-EU Migration Mobility Dialogue was held on Wednesday at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistan side was led by Director General Europe Irfan Ahmed and EU side by Deputy Director General HOME Johannes Luchner.

According to the Foreign Office, the two sides reviewed the discussions held the preceding day during the 16th Pakistan-EU Joint Readmission Committee and the 3rd Pakistan-EU Talent Partnership Roundtable held at the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development respectively.

Both sides appreciated the growing level of cooperation on the issue of migration and Labour mobility.

Pakistan side emphasized that it remained committed to the EURA agreement. EU side acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards curbing illegal migration.

Both sides agreed to work towards implementation of the Pakistan-EU Talent Partnership Roadmap for mutual benefit.

It was agreed to hold the next session of Migration Mobility Dialogue in Brussels.