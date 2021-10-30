Third int’l PACES Competitions to start by Nov 1: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 30 (APP):The third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition was being held in Lahore under arrangements of Pakistan Army from November 1 to November 7.

The contingents from six countries comprising 107 military personnel including Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and UAE would take part in the mega event whereas Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt would be participating as observers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Nine teams from Pakistan Army comprising 121 players would also participate in the international competition.

Four international teams have already arrived at Lahore including Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka and UAE while remaining two teams from Uzbekistan and Iraq were likely to reach by 31 October 2021, it added.

“Opening ceremony will be held on 1st November 2021 at Fortress stadium and closing ceremony will be organized at Ayub Stadium on 7th November 2021,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, 1st and 2nd International PACES competitions were organized in 2016 and 2018 in Lahore.

The event will showcase Pakistan as a peaceful and sports loving nation and will project the true face of the country.