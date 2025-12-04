Third International Punjabi Conference to commence in Lahore on Friday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Delegations from around the world are arriving in the provincial capital to participate in the three-day event, which being held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Intellectuals, poets, artists, politicians, students, women, and children will take part in a diverse program of activities, including debates, discussions, live performances, and singing competitions.

Participants will explore Punjab’s Indigenous Philosophy: The Legacy of Yogis, Sufis, and Gurus, delving into the spiritual traditions woven by mystics and sages who shaped Punjab’s metaphysical thought.

In light of the growing challenges of climate change, experts will present critical analyzes on environmental vulnerability, governance, and sustainable recovery under the theme “Floods in Punjab: Devastation, Policy Response, and the Way Forward.”

Another session, Narrative of Language: Public and State Discourse on Punjabi as a Medium of Instruction, will invite policymakers, intellectuals, and educators to examine the ideological and pedagogical tensions surrounding mother-tongue education.

Additionally, the role and potential of women in the province will be highlighted in a session titled “Punjabi Woman’s Political Insight, Social Agency, and Economic Wisdom.”