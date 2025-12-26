Friday, December 26, 2025
Third consignment of Chinese flood relief arrives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has received relief goods from China, including boats, tents, and blankets, in a third consignment that underscores Beijing’s continued assistance efforts.
Delivered by sea to Karachi, the latest consignment comprises 100 boats, 5,000 tents, and 8,000 blankets, which were moved from the port to the NDMA warehouse for distribution according to assessed needs.
Earlier, the first consignment received on September 28, 2025, comprised 9,000 blankets and 300 tents, while the second consignment, which arrived on October 4, 2025, included 16,000 blankets, 700 tents, 1,000 life jackets, and 4,000 sleeping bags.
With the arrival of the third shipment, a total of three consignments from China have so far provided Pakistan with 33,000 blankets, 6,000 tents, 100 boats, 1,000 life jackets, and 4,000 sleeping bags. NDMA acknowledges and appreciates the timely humanitarian assistance extended by the Chinese government for disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.
NDMA reiterates its commitment to mobilize all available resources for the relief and rehabilitation of disaster-affected populations. The Authority will continue to ensure the provision of relief items to affected areas strictly in accordance with ground needs and evolving situation assessments.
