There is no threat to govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the opposition parties were finding out ways to hide their defeat from the ruling party.

“There is no threat to the government,” he made it clear in an interview with a private television channel.

He said the opposition parties had been using religious card in collusion with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief for personal gains.

To a query, Shibli said the government was not going to stop anyone from holding the public gathering. He, however, said it was administration’s prerogative to permit or restrict anyone from taking out the rally.

Replying to another question regarding Maryam’s tall claim of toppling the government by January, he said she did not mention the date and year for derailing the democratic system. The information minister said the opposition was trying to create an impression by leveling baseless allegations against the incumbent government for its public meetings failure.