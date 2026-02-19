The science of sehri: What keeps fasters energised longer during Ramazan

By Maryam shah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):As whole Muslim ummah observes the fast during the holy month, medical experts are drawing attention to the growing importance of science-backed sehri habits, warning that poor dietary choices before dawn can lead to fatigue, dehydration, and declining productivity during long fasting hours across homes, hostels, and workplaces nationwide.

As Ramazan reshapes daily life, the pre-dawn meal of sehri has emerged as more than a religious obligation; it is increasingly viewed as a public health concern.

Dr Adnan at NIRM hospital in Islamabad warns that poorly planned sehri meals, often dominated by fried foods, refined flour, and sugary drinks, can lead to energy crashes, headaches, irritability, and reduced concentration well before iftar.

Associate professor, diabetes specialist at PIMS Dr Ahmed Farhan explain that the key to lasting energy lies in choosing foods that digest slowly and release glucose steadily. Complex carbohydrates such as whole wheat bread, oats, barley, and brown rice help stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing sudden drops that cause weakness and dizziness.

When paired with protein such as eggs, yoghurt, milk, lentils, or chickpeas, the digestive process slows further, allowing the body to remain fuelled for longer periods.

Equally important is hydration, a factor often overlooked at sehri, Dr Farhan continued.

Specialists advise drinking water gradually rather than consuming large quantities at once.

Excessive tea or coffee, they caution, can worsen dehydration due to caffeine’s diuretic effect.

Fruits such as apples, oranges, and bananas are recommended not only for their water content but also for essential minerals that support muscle function and prevent cramps.

Dr Urooj Yasir Khan at CDA hospital discouraged the practice of skipping sehri altogether, a trend observed among students and working professionals seeking extra sleep.

Medical data links missed sehri to increased fatigue, acidity, and reduced mental alertness, particularly during outdoor work or long commutes, Dr Khan warned.

Medical experts suggest that adequate sleep is inseparable from good nutrition; fragmented rest can negate the benefits of even the most carefully planned meal.

The science of sehri is gaining renewed importance amid longer fasting hours, rising temperatures, and increased screen time at night.

Public health specialists argue that small adjustments, lighter portions, fewer fried items, and mindful hydration can significantly improve well-being during the month.

They stress that Ramazan is not a test of physical endurance through deprivation but a balance of discipline and care for the body.

By aligning traditional practices with evidence-based nutrition, fasters can protect their health while maintaining focus on the spiritual essence of the month.

As awareness grows, experts agree on one point: sehri is not about eating more, but about eating wisely, transforming the first meal of the day into a foundation for sustained energy, clarity, and a healthier Ramazan experience.