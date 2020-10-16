ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition has its democratic right to contact the masses but the facts of corruptions and the verdicts of the courts against the Opposition leadership in this regard could not be falsified through politics of agitation.

He said that it was historical fact that both Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were politically emerged from the dictatorship of their times.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan’s was wining the public support during his 22 years political struggle and movement against corrupt rulers due to his clean and excellent track record of life.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that Marriam Nawaz in her tweet, had admitted that she was on ‘silent mode’ due to her uncle’s engagement for a deal. They started agitation against the government on failure in reaching any deal with the government for getting NRO, he added.

About the government’s reaction, Shahbaz Gill said that all the modalities for the Opposition rally were signed with PML-N and there was no harm in stopping somebody for security reasons or on violation of the agreement.